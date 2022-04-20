Dr. Sam Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Doctors of Waikiki120 Kaiulani Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 744-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chen takes the time to truly listen to my needs and concerns. He has excellent bedside manner. He provides his professional opinion and then invites the patient to ask questions and provide provide their own input regarding his recommendations. Imaging was setup the same day. Excellent experience.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932377900
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
