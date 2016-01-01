See All Cardiologists in Pittsburg, CA
Dr. Sam Avval, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sam Avval, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sam Avval, MD

Dr. Sam Avval, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburg, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center, Cardiology | University of Texas Health Science Center, Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Avval works at Springhill Medical Group in Pittsburg, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Avval's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springhill Medical Group
    2220 Gladstone Dr Ste 3, Pittsburg, CA 94565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 432-3318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Anemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Avval?

Photo: Dr. Sam Avval, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Avval, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Avval to family and friends

Dr. Avval's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Avval

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Avval, MD.

About Dr. Sam Avval, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821364084
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas Health Science Center, Cardiology | University of Texas Health Science Center, Interventional Cardiology
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Avval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Avval works at Springhill Medical Group in Pittsburg, CA. View the full address on Dr. Avval’s profile.

Dr. Avval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avval.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sam Avval, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.