Dr. Sam Cox III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.