Dr. Cox III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Cox III, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Cox III, MD
Dr. Sam Cox III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox III's Office Locations
- 1 315 S Walnut Bend Rd Ste 101, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 755-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely wonderful! He is thorough, kind, takes plenty of time seems to really care about me as a patient, all of which I am extremely grateful!eleanor herron
About Dr. Sam Cox III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114037546
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
