Dr. Sam Delk, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Delk, MD
Dr. Sam Delk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Delk works at
Dr. Delk's Office Locations
Sam Delk. M.d.176 S Bellevue Blvd Ste 505, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-0421
Memphis Cardiac Care Center Pllc1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 440, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-0421
Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals1265 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-0421
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Because of various medical conditions I've been a patient of Dr. Delk for many years. I've never met a more compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Sam Delk, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1922026707
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delk has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delk.
