Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD

Phlebology
4.8 (350)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD

Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD is a Phlebologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ebrahimi works at Incredible Veins, Skin & Body in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebrahimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Incredible Veins, Skin & Body
    16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 605, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 577-8933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Encino Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Scar Removal
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acne Scar Removal
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Compression Wrap Therapy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
PicoSure™ Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Ligation Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Stripping Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 350 ratings
    Patient Ratings (350)
    5 Star
    (330)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I wouldn't be this much happy from my legs,I sleep good nd walk easy,every word can consider as a good comment I want to dedicate to all of you.great doctor and crew, I recommend to come here.
    Parvin R. — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD
    About Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114916376
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - University Of Maryland Medical Systems
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebrahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimi works at Incredible Veins, Skin & Body in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ebrahimi’s profile.

    Dr. Ebrahimi speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    350 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebrahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebrahimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebrahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebrahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

