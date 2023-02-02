Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD
Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD is a Phlebologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ebrahimi's Office Locations
Incredible Veins, Skin & Body16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 605, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (747) 577-8933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't be this much happy from my legs,I sleep good nd walk easy,every word can consider as a good comment I want to dedicate to all of you.great doctor and crew, I recommend to come here.
About Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD
- Phlebology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1114916376
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - University Of Maryland Medical Systems
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of California, Los Angeles
