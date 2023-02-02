Overview of Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD

Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD is a Phlebologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ebrahimi works at Incredible Veins, Skin & Body in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.