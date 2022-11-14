Overview

Dr. Sam Fereidouni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University (Grand Cayman) and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Fereidouni works at Aveon Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.