Dr. Sam Fuller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fuller works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.