Dr. Sam Fuller, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Fuller, MD
Dr. Sam Fuller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fuller's Office Locations
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Fuller for a second opinion for De Quervain's tenosynovitis. Less than 2 weeks later, he performed a De Quervain's release surgery. I've since had the same surgery on the other side. Going to him was the best decision I've ever made! Dr. Fuller is definitely a doctor that listens to his patients.
About Dr. Sam Fuller, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.