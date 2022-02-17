Overview

Dr. Sam Fulp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Fulp works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.