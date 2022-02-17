Dr. Sam Fulp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Fulp, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Fulp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastro- Matthews1340 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 301, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fulp and his team were very professional and efficient. Well done!
About Dr. Sam Fulp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548218118
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulp has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulp speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulp.
