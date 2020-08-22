Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO
Overview of Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO
Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Gershenbaum works at
Dr. Gershenbaum's Office Locations
Dr. Sam Gershenbaum350 S Miami Ave Ste C, Miami, FL 33130 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 3 kids in breastfed them all. Needless to say my breast were wrecked. I had such low self esteem and really wanted a breast augmentation for the last 10 + years. I was so picky about every surgeon I looked at. I'm thrilled I waited and found Dr G. I literally flew from Seattle to Miami just to see him. His work is phenomenal, I ended up getting a full lift as well. Words cannot express the talent that this man has. He brought back my confidence and them some. My incisions from day 1 were straight as could be and you could tell he has been doing this for a long time. I am currently 2 1/2 months out and you cannot really even see them. I know everyone is different but I love that he has a smooth and steady hand. I don't look lile Freddy Kruger got ahold of me. Also he made both my areolas even in shape and they look as if they blend vs them being cut. I love the natural yet full look I got as well! He understood exactly what I wanted. The whole staff was great but my nurse was o
About Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1013013127
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Medical Centerl Center
- New York Comm/St Barnabus Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Gershenbaum works at
