Overview of Dr. Sam Ghoubrial, MD

Dr. Sam Ghoubrial, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Ghoubrial works at Gltcp Health Care Services Inc in Wadsworth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.