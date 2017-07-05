Overview of Dr. Sam Hakki, MD

Dr. Sam Hakki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeon Uk and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Insight Surgical Hospital and Pontiac General Hospital.



Dr. Hakki works at computerized joint surgery , LLC in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.