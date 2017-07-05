Dr. Sam Hakki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Hakki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeon Uk and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Insight Surgical Hospital and Pontiac General Hospital.
Computerized Joint Surgery28037 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (313) 209-3353
computerized joint surgery , LLC27789 Mound Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (313) 209-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Insight Surgical Hospital
- Pontiac General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable & courteous. All options were explained, including risks & benefits.
About Dr. Sam Hakki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Kurdish
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedics
- Surgery and Orthopedics
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Royal College Of Surgeon Uk
- Jesuit School University
Dr. Hakki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakki has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakki speaks Arabic, Armenian and Kurdish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakki.
