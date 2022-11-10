Dr. Sam Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Huang, MD
Dr. Sam Huang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Medical Oncology Care Assocs1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 250, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Huang is an excellent oncologist. His knowledge of treatments is exceptional. The staff are very caring and easy to work with. While being very thorough and making his patient and their needs feel important he worked in a very flexible and convenient manner. Unfortunately, he has aligned the practice with Providence Medical Group which has taken over St. Joseph Medical Center. This is such a disappointment. Not only do you now have to go to 2 different places they have taken away the flexibility.
About Dr. Sam Huang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841248812
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- Cornell University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
