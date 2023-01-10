Dr. Sam Kuchinka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchinka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Kuchinka, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Kuchinka, MD
Dr. Sam Kuchinka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashland, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kuchinka works at
Dr. Kuchinka's Office Locations
Ophthalmology Services of MMC1615 Maple Ln # 8H, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions (715) 682-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to see him several times. He diagnosed my low pressure glaucoma. He also did my cataract surgery. I was very happy with him and his staff.
About Dr. Sam Kuchinka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kuchinka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuchinka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchinka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuchinka works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchinka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchinka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchinka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchinka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.