Overview of Dr. Sam Kwauk, MD

Dr. Sam Kwauk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Kwauk works at Asian Diabetes Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.