Overview

Dr. Sam Lerman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lerman works at The Center For Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.