See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Sam Lerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sam Lerman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sam Lerman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lerman works at The Center For Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care
    3107 Stirling Rd Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 963-7100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lerman?

    Jul 19, 2022
    He is a very competent doctor. He is very thorough and explains your health to you. I certainly reccommend him very highly.
    Annette Drazin — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Lerman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Lerman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lerman to family and friends

    Dr. Lerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Lerman, MD.

    About Dr. Sam Lerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932112661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerman works at The Center For Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lerman’s profile.

    Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Lerman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.