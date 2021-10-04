Dr. Sam Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Martin, MD
Dr. Sam Martin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Brentwood, MO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.
Sam Martin, M.D.2025 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 200, Brentwood, MO 63144 Directions (314) 963-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Going to Dr. Martin has been a life changer for me. I have had lower back issues for 10 years and never really thought to explore pain management. From the first visit forward, I felt real relief for the first time. While I do not go as often as I probably should, I am still in the 'no pain zone" 95% of the time. Dr. Martin also practices from a medical sense with pain management. If not medically sound, then nothing is given. He is a truly nice person whose generosity also needs to be noted. I do urge you to see him if you have those chronic aches and pains associated with injury, overuse, or arthritis. My life is very different. Thank you Dr. Martin!!
About Dr. Sam Martin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154376788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
