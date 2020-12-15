Dr. Sam Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Moskowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Sam Moskowitz MD PC2035 Ralph Ave Ste A2, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 338-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- National Benefit Plans
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moskowitz?
Dr Moskowitz has been my doctor since 2001 and his early diagnosis of my cancer saved my life. He has followed my general health since then and is always caring and sensitive to all my needs. His professional expertise is highly regarded by all his colleagues and is constantly either giving or attending lectures on the latest findings in gastroenterology. I highly recommend dr Moskowitz.
About Dr. Sam Moskowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1851377394
Education & Certifications
- Ny Vet Admin Hospital
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moskowitz speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.