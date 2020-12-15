Overview

Dr. Sam Moskowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Moskowitz works at Sam Moskowitz MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.