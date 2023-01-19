See All Gastroenterologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Sam Moussa, MD

Dr. Sam Moussa, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sam Moussa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Moussa works at Adobe Gastroenterology PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adobe Gastroenterology PC
    2585 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 721-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heartburn
Barrett's Esophagus
Dysphagia
Heartburn
Barrett's Esophagus
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sam Moussa, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396730180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moussa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moussa works at Adobe Gastroenterology PC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Moussa’s profile.

    Dr. Moussa has seen patients for Heartburn, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

