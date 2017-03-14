Dr. Sam Naficy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naficy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Naficy, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Naficy, MD
Dr. Sam Naficy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Naficy works at
Dr. Naficy's Office Locations
-
1
Naficy MD Ps Inc Sam1110 112th Ave NE Ste 150, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 450-0880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naficy?
Johnna did a phenomenal job for me and the results seems to be terrific.
About Dr. Sam Naficy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801816947
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naficy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naficy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naficy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naficy works at
Dr. Naficy speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Naficy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naficy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naficy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naficy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.