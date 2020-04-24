Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najmabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Najmabadi works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 109, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 581-1800
-
2
Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology13320 Riverside Dr Ste 220, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (424) 532-8269Tuesday12:30pm - 3:00pm
-
3
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 4 2625 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 559-7584
- 5 23861 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (310) 360-7584
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najmabadi?
everything and more
About Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1639232770
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najmabadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najmabadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najmabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najmabadi works at
Dr. Najmabadi speaks French, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Najmabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najmabadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najmabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najmabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.