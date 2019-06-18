Dr. Sam Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Nasser, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Nasser, MD
Dr. Sam Nasser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Nasser's Office Locations
Wayne State University Physician Group18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-7970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1560 E Maple Rd # 400, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 581-5846
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nasser is an excellent choice for anyone considering knee replacement surgery. He is experienced and very knowledgeable. He takes time to explain the problem, offers several ways to treat your problem then he suggests his thoughts. He always make sure you fully understand the entire process. He is kind and compassionate as is all the staff at the Troy office. I really can say the office staff is fast, friendly and efficient. They always greet me with smiles and by name. Most of all they applaud your efforts, progress and successes!
About Dr. Sam Nasser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Wayne St U Hosps
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
