Overview of Dr. Sam Nasser, MD

Dr. Sam Nasser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Nasser works at Wayne State University Physician Group in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.