Dr. Sam Natarajan, MD
Dr. Sam Natarajan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Neuro Logic Care LLC3020 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 251-1010
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1225017189
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
