See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Mission Viejo, CA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM

Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Nosrati works at Artisan Foot And Ankle Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM
5.0 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile

Dr. Nosrati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Artisan Foot And Ankle Specialist
    26691 Plaza Ste, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 272-0007
  2. 2
    Laguna Hills Office
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 109, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 272-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nosrati?

    Aug 01, 2020
    I have been seeing doctor N for a few different conditions over the past 5 years and he recently did surgery on my daughter as well, he and the staff are always very accommodating and he is very knowledgeable. I don't live in southern California but come and see him whenever I visit my family,
    Barbara — Aug 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nosrati to family and friends

    Dr. Nosrati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nosrati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM.

    About Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164795209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mission Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosrati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nosrati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nosrati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosrati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosrati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosrati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosrati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.