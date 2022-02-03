Overview

Dr. Sam Pourbabak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Pourbabak works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.