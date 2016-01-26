See All Podiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM

Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Sanandaji works at The Foot and Ankle Care Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sanandaji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot and Ankle Care Center
    125 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 647-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanandaji?

    Jan 26, 2016
    Dr. Sanandaji is the BEST: impressively knowledgeable, friendly, genuinely concerned, &--a characteristic my wife & I especially appreciate--very responsive to our questions & concerns. Indeed, he is what all good doctors should be: an educator.
    Mike Feinstein in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanandaji to family and friends

    Dr. Sanandaji's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanandaji

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM.

    About Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063460616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Hayward Podiatric Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanandaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanandaji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanandaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanandaji works at The Foot and Ankle Care Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sanandaji’s profile.

    Dr. Sanandaji has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanandaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanandaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanandaji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanandaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanandaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.