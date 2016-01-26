Overview of Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM

Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Sanandaji works at The Foot and Ankle Care Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.