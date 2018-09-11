Dr. Sam Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Sato, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Sato, MD
Dr. Sam Sato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Sato's Office Locations
Sam E Sato MD PC3910 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 323-2466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my 4 yr old son to Dr. Sato as a 2nd opinion after his previous Dr. Wanted to jump into surgery for amblyopia (after patching for less than a month). Come to find out my sons eye is improving and we have one hour less of patch time to see if it continues to improve before jumping into surgery.
About Dr. Sam Sato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sato works at
