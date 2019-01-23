Overview of Dr. Sam Shahem, MD

Dr. Sam Shahem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shahem works at Sam Shahem MD FACOG in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.