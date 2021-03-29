See All Pediatricians in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Dr. Sam Skaff, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sam Skaff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Skaff works at Sunny Medical Center in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunny Medical Center
    17070 Collins Ave Ste 257, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 306-0000
  2. 2
    All Star Pediatric Care
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 417, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 255-7827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 29, 2021
    Dr. Skaff is very caring and addresses any medical concern you may have.
    — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sam Skaff, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1093866873
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    • Med Coll Ohio
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
