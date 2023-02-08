Dr. Sam Speron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Speron, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Speron, MD
Dr. Sam Speron, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Speron works at
Dr. Speron's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Speron Plastic Surgery, SC7157 W HOWARD ST, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 696-9900Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speron?
Solid work
About Dr. Sam Speron, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek, Polish and Spanish
- 1750459707
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speron works at
Dr. Speron speaks Greek, Polish and Spanish.
534 patients have reviewed Dr. Speron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.