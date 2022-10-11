See All Otolaryngologists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD

Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Dr. Spinowitz works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spinowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow
    95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 11, 2022
    If you need sinus surgery and are delaying due to “the stories”don’t hesitate any longer. Dr Spinowitz is the best! When I went my anxiety was through the roof. He was very patient and calming . With his expertise and reassurance the operation was a success. This man has the patience of a saint. Very kind and caring doctor . Otherwise I would still be walking around with a totally blocked sinus . Now I can smell the flowers
    Karen Plocharczyk — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1841607744
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinowitz works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spinowitz’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

