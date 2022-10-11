Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD
Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Spinowitz works at
Dr. Spinowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinowitz?
If you need sinus surgery and are delaying due to “the stories”don’t hesitate any longer. Dr Spinowitz is the best! When I went my anxiety was through the roof. He was very patient and calming . With his expertise and reassurance the operation was a success. This man has the patience of a saint. Very kind and caring doctor . Otherwise I would still be walking around with a totally blocked sinus . Now I can smell the flowers
About Dr. Sam Spinowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841607744
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinowitz works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.