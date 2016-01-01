Dr. Wanko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Wanko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sam Wanko, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Cancer And Infusion Center2000 Foundation Way Ste 2600, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-1944
- 2 8901 Wisconsin Ave Fl 3, Bethesda, MD 20889 Directions (301) 319-2100
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Wanko accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanko.
