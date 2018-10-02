Dr. Oraee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samad Oraee, MD
Overview of Dr. Samad Oraee, MD
Dr. Samad Oraee, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Oraee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oraee's Office Locations
-
1
Samad Oraee M.d. PC2050 Old Bridge Rd Ste 200, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 492-7626
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oraee?
I was a patient a few years back and due to insurance change I had to see a new specialist. I did not realize how lucky I was to have had a physician that listened to me and worked out a game plan beyond just medication. I plan to go back to Dr.Oraee so he can help me get back my quality of life, not only for me, but for my children. If you want a professional who will listen this is the place to be.
About Dr. Samad Oraee, MD
- Pain Medicine Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1235156084
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Technological University of Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oraee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oraee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oraee works at
Dr. Oraee has seen patients for Polyneuropathy and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oraee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oraee speaks Persian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Oraee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oraee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oraee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oraee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.