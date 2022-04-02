Overview

Dr. Saman Chubineh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Tonawanda, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Chubineh works at Saman B Chubineh, M.D. in North Tonawanda, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.