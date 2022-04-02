Dr. Saman Chubineh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chubineh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Chubineh, MD
Overview
Dr. Saman Chubineh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Tonawanda, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Locations
George Tzetzo, MD415 Tremont St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Directions (716) 240-2296
Saman B Chubineh, M.D.15 Elizabeth Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 240-2296
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chubineh is an excellent physician. He is caring, compassionate, and explains medical conditions in easy to understand way.
About Dr. Saman Chubineh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1861654980
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
- St Vincents Manhattan
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- New York University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chubineh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chubineh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chubineh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chubineh has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chubineh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Chubineh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chubineh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chubineh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chubineh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.