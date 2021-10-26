Overview

Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Fakheri works at Saman Fakheri, M.D. in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.