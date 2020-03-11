Dr. Saman Javedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Javedan, MD
Overview of Dr. Saman Javedan, MD
Dr. Saman Javedan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Institute
Dr. Javedan works at
Dr. Javedan's Office Locations
-
1
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3800
-
2
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
- 3 3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2130, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 262-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and thorough.Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Saman Javedan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1730155052
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Good Samaritan Hospital - General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javedan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
