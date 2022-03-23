Dr. Saman Moazami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moazami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Moazami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saman Moazami, MD
Dr. Saman Moazami, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Moazami works at
Dr. Moazami's Office Locations
Garden State Urology23 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 927-5788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St.clare's Hospitaldenvillenj25 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was on time, quick service. Dr. Moazami was great.
About Dr. Saman Moazami, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578839064
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moazami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moazami accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moazami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moazami has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moazami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moazami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moazami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moazami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moazami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.