Overview of Dr. Saman Ratnayake, MD

Dr. Saman Ratnayake, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ratnayake works at Sam Ratnayake M.d. Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.