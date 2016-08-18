Dr. Saman Sabounchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabounchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Sabounchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saman Sabounchi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Montefiore Medical Center, 111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467
Hospital Affiliations
White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
i have only the BEST medical attention, BEST medical care, BEST medical solutions for all my medical needs. i have a thyroid problem that requires lots of monitoring, discussing medications and maybe new medications and nothing is too minor to call and get help. She listens, really listens and discusses medical solutions that benefit me. she pays attention to my yearly physicals.
Geriatric Medicine
18 years of experience
English, Persian
NPI: 1215257894
IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
