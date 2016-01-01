Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD
Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
Avecina Medical9580 Applecross Rd Ste 106, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Directions (904) 778-9180
Avecina Medical1633 Race Track Rd Ste 101, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 230-6988
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of North Florida
Dr. Soleymani speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.