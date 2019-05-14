Overview of Dr. Saman Teymouri, MD

Dr. Saman Teymouri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Teymouri works at River Oaks Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.