Dr. Samantha Aitchison, MD
Dr. Samantha Aitchison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with University of Kentucky Medical Center (Lexington)
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-9801
- 2 1968 Peachtree Rd NW Bldg 775, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4600
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr Aitchison transplanted my kidney last year. No problems, no side effects. She did a fantastic job!
- General Surgery
- English
- University of Kentucky Medical Center (Lexington)
- General Surgery
Dr. Aitchison has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, Abdominal Organ Transplant and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aitchison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
