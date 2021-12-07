Dr. Samantha Anne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
Overview of Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anne has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
