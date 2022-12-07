Overview of Dr. Samantha Benson, MD

Dr. Samantha Benson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Benson works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.