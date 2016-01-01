Dr. Brown-Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Brown-Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Brown-Parks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1125 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103 Directions (800) 321-6879
- 2 548 Market St Ste 94061, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (800) 321-6879
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown-Parks?
About Dr. Samantha Brown-Parks, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740385699
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown-Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown-Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown-Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown-Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown-Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.