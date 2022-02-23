Overview of Dr. Samantha Roworth Chaikin, DO

Dr. Samantha Roworth Chaikin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Roworth Chaikin works at Longview Pulmonary Consultants in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.