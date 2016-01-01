See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD

Oncology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD

Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center
    325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center
    3131 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 01, 2016
    I had surgery to remove an ovary and several other procedures with dr Cohen. She was utterly caring and proffesional making sure not only to onform me of the entire procedure beforehand but to make sure that I understood my situation. She was delicate and thank G-D successful. She did not want to cut anything she didn't have to even if she would have made more money by doing so. A real proffesional kind caring Doctor.
    E. Z. in Brooklyn new York — Jan 01, 2016
    About Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD

    • Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477713477
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Maimonides Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

