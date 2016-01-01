Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Maimonides Medical Center.
The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center3131 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had surgery to remove an ovary and several other procedures with dr Cohen. She was utterly caring and proffesional making sure not only to onform me of the entire procedure beforehand but to make sure that I understood my situation. She was delicate and thank G-D successful. She did not want to cut anything she didn't have to even if she would have made more money by doing so. A real proffesional kind caring Doctor.
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
