Overview of Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD

Dr. Samantha Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.