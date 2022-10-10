Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Conrad Petersen Dermatology331 W Surf St Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 832-7443
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring. Has a great reputation and has had exceptional training. Takes her time, answers questions, and gets great results.
About Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134150360
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.