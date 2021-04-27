Dr. Samantha Cox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Cox, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samantha Cox, DO
Dr. Samantha Cox, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Institute At Osf LLC444 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-3000
Palmetto Health-USC Vascular Surgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 330, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samantha Cox, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1699086322
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
