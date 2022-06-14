Overview of Dr. Samantha Dewundara, MD

Dr. Samantha Dewundara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Dewundara works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Hampton, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.