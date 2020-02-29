Overview of Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD

Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Dunham works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.