Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD
Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Dunham works at
Dr. Dunham's Office Locations
-
1
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunham?
Dr. Dunham thoroughly assessed my pelvic pain. And stayed beyond her working hours to remove a rouge IUD. Super grateful to Dr. Dunham and NYU Trinity staff!
About Dr. Samantha Dunham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124045802
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunham works at
Dr. Dunham has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dunham speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.